Marty Brougham, aged 72, passed away on September 21, in Billings, MT after battling cancer. Born December 17, 1949, Marty was the youngest of five children of Joe and Louise Brougham. He graduated from high school in Sterling, Colorado, where he excelled at basketball. After earning a degree in Sociology from Northern Colorado University, Marty began a career as a probation officer in Denver. Marty met and married Sharmon, the love of his life.

Marty loved sports, music, camping, and traveling. They traveled the globe; favorites included Tahiti and the Cook Islands. After retiring, they moved to Billings, where Marty collected antiques and oddities to decorate his property; most notably his ‘Man Shack', a place of legend, the site of many a horseshoe tournament, and countless deep conversations. They hosted many gatherings of family and friends. Marty was fun-loving, empathetic, and incredibly kind. He could always bring a smile and a laugh to others, and he will be dearly missed.

Marty is survived by his wife Sharmon; brothers: Dave, Geoff, and John; sister, Cathy; numerous nieces and nephews and all their beautiful families; and his dog Echo.

A memorial service will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings on Friday, October 14 at 1 p.m. For full obituary, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.