Marvel Eloise Long, aged 93, of Billings, died on April 28, 2023, after a long illness.

Marvel was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 20, 1930, to Thomas Alexander Hutson Sr. and Ethel Pearl Fulcher Hutson. She graduated from Old Forest Avenue High School in 1947. She attended Athea Modelling School in Dallas then North Texas Agricultural College (now the University of Texas-Arlington).

Throughout her lifetime, she was a professional model, wrote radio scripts, was an American Airlines stewardess, a teacher, and worked in administration for medical facilities. Marvel and her husband moved to Wyoming, where their son was born and then to Billings. She lived in Billings from the early 1960s until her passing.

In 1975, she married her husband Gene Long. They were married until his passing in 1997. Marvel loved flowers and animals, having gotten to show some flowers at the Texas State Fair down the street from where she grew up. She loved music, singing and traveling. She had a wonderful and uninhibited sense of humor and a spontaneous personality.

Marvel is survived by extended family; she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Gene Long; her son, Christian "Chris" Mark Sorensen; and her brother, Thomas Alexander Hutson Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Billings Symphony, since she was heavily involved with the Billings Symphony Society earlier in her life.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. in Billings, Montana. Graveside services will be at 12 noon on Friday, May 19, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.

The family would like to convey gratitude to the outstanding care offered to Marvel by the entire Springs at Grand Park team and the Stillwater Hospice care team.