Marvel Weggenman, 81, born on Oct. 20, 1938, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her daughter's home in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Marvel was born in Billings, Montana to Francis E. and Marvel A. Lowrance.
She obtained her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Montana in Missoula and her Master's Degree from Eastern Montana College in Billings. Marvel's job after receiving her Master's was in Lewistown, Montana, where she established the first Head Start program there. Marvel, and her husband Mark, then moved to Helena where she worked for the State of Montana as a Community Organizer. Marvel established a myriad of youth programs including the Attention Home and the Youth Run Away program. These are still in existence today. Marvel loved helping people and as a Rehabilitation Counselor for years she did just that.
Marvel's true passion was caring for injured and orphaned animals and birds. She was the Founder & Director of the Flyaway Wildlife Center for over 40 years. Many people called her the ‘Bird Lady’. She was a very compassionate, nurturing person.
Marvel was a beautiful and caring wife, loving mother, daughter, aunt, sister and great friend. She treasured her green house and enjoyed planting wild flower gardens. She also enjoyed identifying bird species and learning about their habitat. She loved a good murder mystery book and one of her favorite Authors was Rex Stout.
She is survived by her husband, Mark, whom she married Jan. 20, 1974; daughter, Laura (Michael) Troyer; several beloved nieces and nephews and their families, as well as several very special cousins. Her father, Frank Lowrance, her mother, Marvel Lowrance and her sister, Suzanne McCormick, preceded Marvel in death.
Marvel was truly an amazing and interesting woman. She will be deeply missed by family & friends. May the memories of her remain in our hearts. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held in Helena, Montana later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to https://www.foundationforanimals.org (formerly the Mikal Kellner Foundation). Click ‘donate’ button and it will allow the opportunity to designate in memory of Marvel Weggenman by typing in the message box.
Arrangements are by Horan & McConaty Funeral Service and Cremation, Centennial, Colorado. Please visit HoranCares.com to share condolences and memories with the family.
