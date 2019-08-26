Marvin was born on May 1st, 1940 to Nellie Folkins and Roy Thompson, in Billings Montana. One of 6 living siblings, Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Glen, Bob, Neil, and Gene, and sister Beverly who passed shortly after birth. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy and brother Loren Thompson (Sherry) of Billings.
Marvin proudly served in the United State Navy from 1957-1961, assigned to Pacific Ocean locations including Japan, Hong Kong, and Hawaii. After leaving the Navy, Marvin met his future wife Dorothy Jean Reiter whom he married on April 14th, 1962. Marvin and Dorothy brought two children into the world to share in their adventures; Curtis Dean Thompson (Melanie), and Marva Quigley (Thomas) all of Billings. They spent countless happy hours doting over their grand and great-grandchildren; Kirsten Dyba (Elias Banderas), Anthony Thompson (Shannon) of Helena, Zachary Dyba (fiancée Samantha Porter), and Aaron Thompson of Billings. Marvin has 2 great-grandchildren; Burkley Jean Banderas who is Grandpa Marvin’s best friend for life, and newborn Benjamin Kellan Thompson. He was a very social person who never missed a family gathering where he could enjoy, and pester, the nieces and nephews and extended family members he treasured.
Marvin worked various jobs during his early marriage years, followed by owning and operating two service stations in West Billings. This career worked perfectly with his love for cars; when he wasn’t servicing a customer’s vehicle, he was buying vintage and classic cars from local farmers to rebuild and restore. He was never happier than when under the hood of a car. In addition to his love for classic cars, he hunted every season in Musselshell with his cousin Dale Thompson and nephew Darryl Thompson. If not hunting, he was fishing and relaxing at the cabin on the Stillwater owned by his brother Bob. After retiring from the service station business, Marvin worked over 30 years for Frank Pelican as a bulk fuel delivery truck driver until his final retirement.
Our husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away in his home with his family by his side after a battle with diabetes complications. The family is grateful for the care given Marvin from the medical community, especially Compassus Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be sent to Compassus.
Please join us for a celebration of life on Thursday, Aug 29th at 2:00 pm at the Billings American Legion; 1540 Broadwater. Heavy appetizers will be served.
You will forever be in our hearts, never forgotten, and always loved. We will miss you but will think of you when we hear the rumble of cars cruising around heaven. You’ll be leading the parade for heaven’s “burn the point.” We Love You!
