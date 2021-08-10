Marvin Duncan, loving father, grandfather, and husband, went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2021. He was 97 years old. Marvin was born on May 3, 1924, in Two Dot, MT. He was the son of Leroy Hudson Duncan and Agnes Effie (Dennis) Duncan. His parents had moved, by boxcar, from Joplin, Missouri to homestead in the Judith Gap area. The family later moved to Harlowton when Marvin was in the 3rd grade. During his high school days Marvin worked at the grocery store and delivered newspapers. He always regretted not being able to participate in sports. Marvin graduated from Harlowton High School in 1943.

Marvin took a test for WWII Navy V-12 officer training his senior year, and he was accepted. He was sworn into the Navy at Butte in April of 1943. Marvin entered into the Civil Engineering Program at Carroll College in Helena, MT and the University of Washington. During this time, the war in Europe was coming to an end. After two semesters at the University of Washington, he was cut out of the V-12 program and transferred to Aviation Storekeepers Schools in NY and FL. He was then transferred to Corvallis, Oregon Naval Air Base, and assigned to Carrier Aircraft Service Unit 10, Avia Supply Annex in Saipan. In March of 1946, Marvin was transferred to PSC USNB at Bremerton, Washington for his Honorable Discharge with the highest rank of SKV2C. He received the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal, the American Area Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.