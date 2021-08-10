Marvin Duncan, loving father, grandfather, and husband, went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2021. He was 97 years old. Marvin was born on May 3, 1924, in Two Dot, MT. He was the son of Leroy Hudson Duncan and Agnes Effie (Dennis) Duncan. His parents had moved, by boxcar, from Joplin, Missouri to homestead in the Judith Gap area. The family later moved to Harlowton when Marvin was in the 3rd grade. During his high school days Marvin worked at the grocery store and delivered newspapers. He always regretted not being able to participate in sports. Marvin graduated from Harlowton High School in 1943.
Marvin took a test for WWII Navy V-12 officer training his senior year, and he was accepted. He was sworn into the Navy at Butte in April of 1943. Marvin entered into the Civil Engineering Program at Carroll College in Helena, MT and the University of Washington. During this time, the war in Europe was coming to an end. After two semesters at the University of Washington, he was cut out of the V-12 program and transferred to Aviation Storekeepers Schools in NY and FL. He was then transferred to Corvallis, Oregon Naval Air Base, and assigned to Carrier Aircraft Service Unit 10, Avia Supply Annex in Saipan. In March of 1946, Marvin was transferred to PSC USNB at Bremerton, Washington for his Honorable Discharge with the highest rank of SKV2C. He received the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal, the American Area Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.
After an additional year of college, Marvin worked in the Montana oil fields in Rapelje and Edgar. Later, he went to Billings and apprenticed as electrician at Empire State Electric. He became a master electrician. He worked there for 24 years and then for 20 years, he served as electrical inspector for Billings, Yellowstone County, and the State.
On July 31, 1948, Marvin married Caralee J. Lefler. Their two children are, Jim ‘Duke' Duncan and Susan A. (Duncan) Laridis. Marvin and Caralee celebrated a wonderful 50 years of marriage, and she passed away shortly thereafter.
Marvin served as Master of Masonic Rimrock Lodge #149. He was a 25-year member of Alberdoo Temple of the Shrine and was a member of the Director's Staff Unit. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite. As a member of IBEW Local #532, he served as the President for 2 years and served on the Executive Board as Treasurer. He was a 70-year member. Marvin was also a member of the American Legion and a 70-year member of the Billings and Great Falls Loyal Order of the Moose.
He married Nellie Peck in 1999 who passed away in 2005. They lived in Florence, AZ. Marvin moved to Billings, MT after her passing.
On Nov. 2, 2008, Marvin married Joan Winters whom he met through her parents. In Jan. of 2009, Marvin and Joan became members of the Billings Mayflower Congregational Church. Marvin served on the Resource and Operations Stewardship and Lawn Maintenance Committees. He helped when the church worked at the Food Bank, he was a member of the Men of Mayflower who cooked breakfast for the Aspen Meadow's men on the 3rd Saturday of each month. They were members of the Big Sky Polka Club and the Montana Historical Society.
In April of 2013, Marvin joined other WWII Veterans on the Big Sky Honor Flight to Washington DC to visit the WWII Memorial.
After six years in Billings, Marvin and Joan moved to Great Falls in 2014. They became members of the First Congregational Church. They served on the Growth and Vitality Board and were frequent Sunday morning greeters. They also became members of the Great Falls Senior Center, the CM Russell Museum, the History Museum, and Fortnightly dance group. They were married for 18 years.
Marvin's hobbies were hunting, fishing, golf, gardening, reading, making homemade soups, and performing magic tricks for the grandkids. He enjoyed going to dances, watching Lawrence Welk on Saturday nights, and watching his Andre Rieu DVD's. in the afternoons.
Marvin was proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He cherished the times they spent together. He loved to reminisce about the times when they were young.
Many who met Marvin would comment how they would feel a special bond with him when he patted their back or put his hand on their shoulder while speaking with them.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Joan Duncan; children, Jim ‘Duke' Duncan and Susan A Laridis; grandchildren, Greg (Song) Laridis, David (Tiffany) Duncan, Lisa (Neal) Maxwell, Elke (Dustin)Michaelis, Bobbie Sue Laridis, and John Laridis; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Ed) Johnson; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles L. Duncan, Claude Duncan, Ted Duncan, Clyde A. Duncan, and Johnny Duncan; and sisters, Ruth Marshal, Dorothy West, Jean Sandor, Vera Keeny, Nellie Haughan, and Hazel Ridgway.
A memorial service will take place at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. A graveside service and interment will be held at the Billings Sunset Memorial Cemetery. The date will be determined at a later date. Please send memorials to Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch (1732 S 72nd St W, Billings, MT 59106) or the Special K Ranch (34 Special K Lane, Columbus, MT 59019).
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
