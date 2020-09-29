Marvin Eugene Linde

Early in the morning of Sept. 23, 2020, Marvin Linde died of a massive heart attack. Marvin was the youngest of seven children born to Louis and Ella Linde in Rugby, North Dakota.

Growing up on a farm in North-Central North Dakota, Marv developed a work ethic that served him and his family through his 83 years. It was in college at Jamestown he met his wife and partner of 60 years, Carol Schindler.

He graduated with a degree in science and physical education. He taught school and coached for a few years in McClusky, North Dakota. In 1965, Marv spent a summer in Bozeman working on his Master's degree, falling in love with Montana. Marv and Carol had three boys who were active with sports, music and scouts. Marv served as coach and scoutmaster, and was very proud that all three boys became Eagle Scouts. The family traveled extensively for years with a pop-up tent trailer. In 1975, the family took a month-long trip down the West Coast, coincidentally purchasing three of the campgrounds in Montana that they had stayed at. The drive to be self-employed led Marv and Carol to become franchisees in Kampgrounds of America (KOA).