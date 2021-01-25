Marvin Fox, 84, ended his long courageous battle on Jan. 18, 2021, joining his wife and two infant children with our father. Born the youngest of four children to Molly (Hart) and J. George Fox in Laurel, Montana on June 7, 1935.

Marvin inherited his love for ice cream from his days of working for the Laurel Creamery. From this job, he spent his life hawking seed, feed, fertilizer and chemicals for Midland Feeds and West Feeds until he retired.

His greatest passion was fishing anywhere; lake, river or a small stream you could step over. He inherited his love of woodworking from his father and grandfather. Although a typical homebody, he broke these bonds and ventured to Mazatlán, Mexico with wife, sister and brother-in-law. This same group traveled to Canada in Marvin and Heidi's Winnebago.

In 1959 Marvin married Heidi Albertus, a beautiful nurse also from Laurel. They settled down in Billings where they both worked. They unfortunately lost two children at birth. Heidi was a very accomplished piano player.