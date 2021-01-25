 Skip to main content
Marvin Fox, 84, ended his long courageous battle on Jan. 18, 2021, joining his wife and two infant children with our father. Born the youngest of four children to Molly (Hart) and J. George Fox in Laurel, Montana on June 7, 1935.

Marvin inherited his love for ice cream from his days of working for the Laurel Creamery. From this job, he spent his life hawking seed, feed, fertilizer and chemicals for Midland Feeds and West Feeds until he retired.

His greatest passion was fishing anywhere; lake, river or a small stream you could step over. He inherited his love of woodworking from his father and grandfather. Although a typical homebody, he broke these bonds and ventured to Mazatlán, Mexico with wife, sister and brother-in-law. This same group traveled to Canada in Marvin and Heidi's Winnebago.

In 1959 Marvin married Heidi Albertus, a beautiful nurse also from Laurel. They settled down in Billings where they both worked. They unfortunately lost two children at birth. Heidi was a very accomplished piano player.

Marvin is preceded in death by his wife, Heidi; infant children Carrie Lynn and Tommy Dean; his parents Molly and J. George Fox, his in-laws Ellen and Harvey Albertus; oldest brother Kenneth Fox, Sr. and sister Almeda Ostwalt and brother-in-law Harold Ostwalt. He will be missed by his brother Wallace and sister-in-law Vivian (Vancouver, Washington); nephews Ken Fox (Terry Clark, Lolo, Montana) and Mike (Karen) Fox (Renton, Washington); nieces Molly Fox and Diana (John) Carlson (Granite Falls, Washington); Karen (Pete) Giroux (St Johns, Florida) and Paula (Ed) Smith (Portland, Oregon).

The family wants to praise the care Marvin received during the many years at Mountview section of Bella Terra. It is very true what the sign proclaims above the main entrance, 'HEROES WORK HERE.' A hearty thanks to Stillwater Hospice.

The family is planning a private interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, make a contribution to your favorite charity in Marvin's name.

