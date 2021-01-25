Marvin Iven Kron, Jr.

Marvin worked at the Rosebud Mine in Colstrip, MT for 25 years, where he was the safety supervisor for 20 or so years and a pit supervisor for three years. He also instructed Mine Safety and Health for Sheridan College at the Gillette Campus for several years. Following retirement from the Rosebud Mine, Marvin worked six years as a Safety Management Consultant for the Montana State Fund Worker's Compensation provider.

In 1999, Marvin met his perfect partner and love of his life, Marlene Englert. While considered Common Law spouses in the state of MT for many years, they sealed their devotion to each other in marriage May 4, 2010.

Marvin most enjoyed his time with Marlene and working on projects at their home in Billings. They also like dancing together to their favorite country bands. Marvin was also a peddler, participating in flea markets and gun shows. He was also known for his skill as a master knife sharpener.

Marvin passed to eternal life on Jan. 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father in 1981, his grandson, Alexander Alder, in 2003; his mother in 2016; and his son-in-law, Scott Shade, in 2018.