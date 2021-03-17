 Skip to main content
Marvin L. Hockens
Marvin L. Hockens

Marvin L. Hockens

Marvin L. Hockens, 95, of Glendale, California, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home in Glendale. Marvin was born in 1926 in Glendive, Montana, the son of Bert and Minnie (DeGrote) Hockens. He received his bachelor of arts degree from Concordia College in 1947 and moved to Los Angeles, California in 1951.

He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1957. Marvin married Constance (Roberts) in 1961. A long-time resident of Glendale, California, Marvin encouraged everyone to enjoy a little bit of every day, advice he followed throughout his life.

He is survived by his wife, Constance of Glendale, sons Ralph (New York), Richard (Pasadena), and Lawrence (Temecula), daughters in law Katharine (Kahn) and Rose, nephew Hal (Assen), and granddaughters Clio, Cindy and Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bert and Minnie, sister Elsie (Aasen), niece Janet (Aasen), dear friend Anthony (Tony) Vasquez and beloved terrier Niña. As he wished, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Yellowstone Forever (yellowstone.org).

