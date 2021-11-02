 Skip to main content
Marvin L. Mathison
Marvin L. Mathison

Marvin L. Mathison

Marvin LeRoy Mathison was born April 20, 1939 to Matt and Lois Mathison in Savage, MT.

Marvin passed away Oct. 29, 2021. His death is not a surprise or a tragedy...but it still hurts.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Lewistown, MT. Please make memorials to Zion Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are with Creel Funeral Home. Marvin's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

