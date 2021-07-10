Marvin Maust, Sr., 86 of Billings passed away July 8, 2021 in Billings. Marvin was born Feb. 9, 1935 in Brainerd, MN. The family settled in Billings where his dad ran Billings Shoe Repair. Marv eventually took over the shoe repair business which he operated until age 80.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, July 15, at Heights Family Funeral Home followed by a luncheon. Graveside services with military honors will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. To view full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
