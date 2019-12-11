Marvin Oden Olson, 96, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019 in Billings.
Surviving family members are his wife, Delores, of 74 years; children Tom (Jean) Olson of Laurel, Debbie (John) Tuomi of Palmer, Alaska; five grandchildren, Jenny, Eric, Bryan, Justin and Jessica; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery with military honors.
