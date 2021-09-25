Marvin "Papa" Duncan, loving husband, father, and grandfather extraordinaire, left our world on August 7, 2021. He came into it on May 3, 1924 and proceeded to live a remarkable life. He is, and will be, greatly missed by us all.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2021 at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Refreshments will follow at 1 p.m.
