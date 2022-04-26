 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marvin Quinlan, Jr. age 65, of Forsyth passed away on April 20. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Forsyth. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Forsyth on Monday, May 2. Burial will follow at the Forsyth Cemetery. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements.

