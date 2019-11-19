{{featured_button_text}}

Marvin Schott, 84, of Billings passed away on Nov. 17. Visitation will be held 9-10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Cremation and Funeral Gallery in Billings, funeral following at 11 a.m. For a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

