Mariana Anitia "Mary" Soria Florez, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 15, at her home.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Mariana Anitia "Mary" Soria Florez, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 15, at her home.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.