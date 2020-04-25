In the words of our humble, graceful family matriarch, on April 21, 2020, we were left with this streamlined version of a beautifully complex life:
Mary Alice (Dahlstrom) DeVries, was born October 6, 1927 in Billings, Montana, the fourth child of Carl and Ada (Weathermon) Dahlstrom. She moved with her family to a farm between Bridger and Fromberg in 1930, and attended 1st grade at Sand Creek School before it was consolidated into Fromberg School District. Fromberg had the first school bus (orange crate) in Carbon County and covered a much larger area than now. Mary played basketball as a Fromberg Falcon, and graduated with the class of 1946.
Mary attended Normal School, and taught one year at Plainview School in Roberts. She met Arthur DeVries at a Roberts/Fromberg ballgame and they were married June 14, 1947. They farmed in the Roberts/Joliet area for 63 years until Art passed away in September 2010. Mary and Art raised three children who graduated from Roberts High School: Ronald, Kathleen and Laurine (Laurie).
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Art, son Ron, and daughter Kathy; son-in-law Paul Reynolds; grandsons Aaron Reynolds and Brantly DeVries; sisters Laurine, Mildred and Edith; brothers Vern, Donald, Earl, and Jim; brothers In-law Gary Beley, Bud Belem, Emil Harmala, Elmer Jarvi, Ernie and David DeVries; sisters-in-law Goldie and Theresa Dahlstrom, Charlotte Belem, Roylene DeVries and Grace (Harmala) Jarvi.
Mary is survived by siblings Dona (Howard) Ullman, Carline Beley, Betty (Harry) Wright, and Paul Dahlstrom; sisters-in-law Idona (D: Jim) Dahlstrom, Kay (D: Vern) Gannon, and Kathy (D: David) DeVries; brother in-law Don Woodley (D: Edith); many nieces, nephews and cousins; grandchildren Brandon (Luz) DeVries, Tana (Kevin) Weimer, Leah Gunnells, Wade (Kelly) Reynolds, Amy (D: Aaron) Leffler; and great-grandchildren Cheyenne and Brydon O'Donnell, Alexis Leffler, Elijah, Owen and Cael Reynolds, and Lucas McHugh.
Graveside Memorial will be May 10th, 2020 at 1 p.m at Roberts Cemetery, with a Celebration Luncheon following at 1 Kristen Lane, Joliet MT.
Memorials can be sent to Roberts United Methodist Church, PO Box 242, Roberts, MT 59070.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.