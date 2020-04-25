× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the words of our humble, graceful family matriarch, on April 21, 2020, we were left with this streamlined version of a beautifully complex life:

Mary Alice (Dahlstrom) DeVries, was born October 6, 1927 in Billings, Montana, the fourth child of Carl and Ada (Weathermon) Dahlstrom. She moved with her family to a farm between Bridger and Fromberg in 1930, and attended 1st grade at Sand Creek School before it was consolidated into Fromberg School District. Fromberg had the first school bus (orange crate) in Carbon County and covered a much larger area than now. Mary played basketball as a Fromberg Falcon, and graduated with the class of 1946.

Mary attended Normal School, and taught one year at Plainview School in Roberts. She met Arthur DeVries at a Roberts/Fromberg ballgame and they were married June 14, 1947. They farmed in the Roberts/Joliet area for 63 years until Art passed away in September 2010. Mary and Art raised three children who graduated from Roberts High School: Ronald, Kathleen and Laurine (Laurie).