Due to the uncertainty of the current health environment, Mary Alice (Dahlstrom) DeVries' scheduled memorial is being changed to a private family graveside service only. Mary lived a life of doing the right thing, and the family believes this is currently the right thing to do. Faith, Hope and Love.
