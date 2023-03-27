Mary Alice (Marsh) Reuter passed away on March 22, 2023 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Plentywood, MT. Mary was born October 10, 1948 and was the fourth of five daughters born to Rupert and Alice Marsh. She attended school in Plentywood, MT; graduating in 1967.Mary began dating George Hunter in high school and they were blessed with a daughter, Carrie in 1968. Together they raised her until his death in 1970. In 1972 Mary was united in marriage to Norman Andersen. Together they had a son, Lee in 1973. They divorced in 1979. In 1983 she married Richard Reuter and son, Chad, was born. They made their home in Medicine Lake, MT. If they weren't at home tending to their gardens, they could be found at L & L Casino in Plentywood, MT. They were married until Richard's passing in 2011. In 2020, Mary was fortunate enough to be reunited with her daughter, Shoni, who had been adopted out at birth. This was a huge blessing for Mary and she was grateful for the opportunity to get to know her daughter. Mary also was able to travel to Alaska in 2021 to spend time with all of Shoni's family and enjoyed getting to know them. For the past 2 years you could find Mary and Haley, Shoni's youngest daughter, video chatting for hours together.Mary was known for her cooking and spent many years working in kitchens around Sheridan and Roosevelt Counties. She enjoyed gardening and planted many beautiful flowers every year. Mary was employed at Herman Oil for many years getting to know all the truck drivers stopping for fuel.Mary is survived by her children Carrie (Sherman) Louie, Kuna, ID; Shoni (Mike) Evans, Nome, AK; Lee (Darla) Andersen, Williston, ND; and Chad (Bonne Chandler) Reuter, Medicine Lake, MT. She is also survived by grandchildren: Carrie's children Nicole (Travis) Wright; Connor (Marisa Busch) Tvedt, Brenden Tvedt; Shoni's children Stephanie (Don) Evans; Mike Evans; Heather (Will) Lyon; Dustin Evans; Cody (April) Evans; Haley Evans; Lee's children Shane Hancock; Natasha (Cooper) Moody and five great grandchildren: Aubrie Jo Tvedt, Blake Moody, Viviana and George Wright, and Karson Lyon. Survivors also include her sisters Dorothy Brandenberger, Fran Zelenka, and Jan (Jerry) Wiedebush; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving was her closest and dearest friend, Dennis Dawson.Mary was preceded in death by her husband Richard of 28 years; her parents; and her sister, Darlene Severson.A Celebration of Life will be held in Mary's honor on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 3 pm at the Medicine Lake Fire Hall. Memorials may be sent to either the Honker Foundation in Medicine Lake or a charity of your choice.Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood has charge of arrangements: read the complete obituary, post remembrances, send cards and flowers online at www.fulkersonsplentywood.com