Mary (Anderson) Gonzalez died peacefully Dec. 23, 2019, with her husband at her side. Mary’s last years were spent at Aventara Billings, where she received outstanding and heartfelt care.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday Dec. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels at 925 S. 27th Street.
You have free articles remaining.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests for donations to be given to the Alzheimer Association, or RiverStone Health Hospice Services in Mary’s memory.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.