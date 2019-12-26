{{featured_button_text}}

Mary (Anderson) Gonzalez died peacefully Dec. 23, 2019, with her husband at her side. Mary’s last years were spent at Aventara Billings, where she received outstanding and heartfelt care.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday Dec. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels at 925 S. 27th Street.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests for donations to be given to the Alzheimer Association, or RiverStone Health Hospice Services in Mary’s memory.

