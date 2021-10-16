Mary Ann Baty, 68, passed away peacefully in the company of her cat "Cali" in the early morning of August 10, 2021 at TLC Assisted Living in Billings, MT. Mary was born Feb. 28, 1953 in Billings to Jesse and Jane Baty.

She graduated from Billings Senior High and attended Billings Business College. She married Dave Carroll in 1978. Kristina Elizabeth Carroll, their daughter was born in 1981. When Dave and Mary later divorced (about 1987) Mary supported herself and her daughter Kristina by doing wallpapering, clerical and administrative work.

Mary maintained a lifelong closeness to her father Jesse Baty in Billings and was a major contributor in keeping family members connected and informed. Mary was active in keeping her mother Jane Baty involved in life while Jane was in Western Manor, Billings.

Mary kept Jane up to date on the family, especially her granddaughter. Jane loved visiting Mary and watching videos of old movies from the 40's and 50's. Jane died in 1996. After seeing her daughter off to school in NYC in 2001, Mary and her partner, Joe returned to Billings and set to work and play together landscaping her home-stead near Pioneer Park over the next eighteen years.