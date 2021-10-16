Mary Ann Baty, 68, passed away peacefully in the company of her cat "Cali" in the early morning of August 10, 2021 at TLC Assisted Living in Billings, MT. Mary was born Feb. 28, 1953 in Billings to Jesse and Jane Baty.
She graduated from Billings Senior High and attended Billings Business College. She married Dave Carroll in 1978. Kristina Elizabeth Carroll, their daughter was born in 1981. When Dave and Mary later divorced (about 1987) Mary supported herself and her daughter Kristina by doing wallpapering, clerical and administrative work.
Mary maintained a lifelong closeness to her father Jesse Baty in Billings and was a major contributor in keeping family members connected and informed. Mary was active in keeping her mother Jane Baty involved in life while Jane was in Western Manor, Billings.
Mary kept Jane up to date on the family, especially her granddaughter. Jane loved visiting Mary and watching videos of old movies from the 40's and 50's. Jane died in 1996. After seeing her daughter off to school in NYC in 2001, Mary and her partner, Joe returned to Billings and set to work and play together landscaping her home-stead near Pioneer Park over the next eighteen years.
She enjoyed preparing and setting festive holiday and birthday tables, also decorating the house for Christmas, Easter and May Day. At age 54, Mary bravely started college and graduated cum laude in 2011 from Montana State University-Billings (MSUB) majoring in both English and Art. After two semesters teaching English as an adjunct at MSUB, her career was cut short in 2012 due to the onset of cognitive decline.
Mary was involved in the Montana Art Project in 2015 and was active in art and produced "Butterfly Dreams." (Richard Baty has an electronic copy) Mary is the published author of two short stories "Million Cloud Sky" and "The Trip." Her considerable artistic abilities were expressed in poetry, painted landscapes, sculptures large and small, and through flower beds at her home and across Billings. She did it all with the care and kindness of a gentle soul. When you see a full moon rising behind naked trees in Fall, a bed of flowers abloom in Spring or leafy trees swaying in the wind, please remember Mary.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Kristina Carroll of Massachusetts, brother, Richard (Lorraine) Baty of Ridgecrest, California, brother, David (Jean) Baty of Woodinville, Washington and companion, Joe Hepner of Billings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse (1993) and Jane Baty (1996).
