× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Ann Grob passed away on Thursday morning May 7, 2020, after a short illness. Mary was born in Mott, North Dakota, on May 28, 1937, to Valentine (Freddie) and Barbara Roll.

She and her husband Duane Grob owned Wong Village and subsequently The Tap Inn, Little Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, donate to First Tee of Montana or Yellowstone County Animal Shelter. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit www.cfgbillings/families/grob.com to view full obituary.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Grob as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.