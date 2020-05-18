Mary Ann Grob
Mary Ann Grob passed away on Thursday morning May 7, 2020, after a short illness. Mary was born in Mott, North Dakota, on May 28, 1937, to Valentine (Freddie) and Barbara Roll.

She and her husband Duane Grob owned Wong Village and subsequently The Tap Inn, Little Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, donate to First Tee of Montana or Yellowstone County Animal Shelter. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit www.cfgbillings/families/grob.com to view full obituary.

