Mary Ann Moore

Mary Ann Moore, age 89, passed away on Nov. 21, 2021 at Holy Rosary Extended Care following a short illness from throat cancer.

Mary Ann was born on March 6, 1932 to George and Mabel (Kessler) Schettler in Baker, Montana. She was later joined by her younger sister Hazel. They grew up on the farm 20 miles south of Baker and attended country school and then high school in Baker. She excelled in school and graduated 2 years early at age 16.

She then attended Colorado Women's College before finishing her Nursing Degree from Bozeman in 1954.

On March 14, 1953 Mary Ann married Glenn Moore, who was a custom combiner that came north following the crops from Oklahoma. They lived on the family farm raising wheat and cattle. They spent much time in their life traveling and seeing new sites.

Mom was a bright intelligent caring woman and her focus was on being of service to others. Nursing was her passion and her best years were the 33 years she spent working at Dahl Memorial Hospital in Ekalaka. We have many memories of getting Mom out of the field or off the tractor so she could rush to Ekalaka to assist Dr. Musser with delivering babies or doing surgery.