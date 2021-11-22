Mary Ann Moore
Mary Ann Moore, age 89, passed away on Nov. 21, 2021 at Holy Rosary Extended Care following a short illness from throat cancer.
Mary Ann was born on March 6, 1932 to George and Mabel (Kessler) Schettler in Baker, Montana. She was later joined by her younger sister Hazel. They grew up on the farm 20 miles south of Baker and attended country school and then high school in Baker. She excelled in school and graduated 2 years early at age 16.
She then attended Colorado Women's College before finishing her Nursing Degree from Bozeman in 1954.
On March 14, 1953 Mary Ann married Glenn Moore, who was a custom combiner that came north following the crops from Oklahoma. They lived on the family farm raising wheat and cattle. They spent much time in their life traveling and seeing new sites.
Mom was a bright intelligent caring woman and her focus was on being of service to others. Nursing was her passion and her best years were the 33 years she spent working at Dahl Memorial Hospital in Ekalaka. We have many memories of getting Mom out of the field or off the tractor so she could rush to Ekalaka to assist Dr. Musser with delivering babies or doing surgery.
Mary Ann loved the farm and raising her three children Sharon, Kelly, and Gail to be independent and responsible. She also liked being a 4-H leader and piano teacher to neighboring families. She enjoyed the Homemakers Club and Jaycees. Mostly she liked being a good neighbor wherever she lived and made friends which came easily to her.
Mary Ann and Glenn moved to Billings in 1987 and Mary Ann continued nursing at St. Vincent Health Care, Yellowstone County Health Dept, and different nursing homes before retiring. They lived in Columbus for a few years after being in Billings.
After her husband passed away in 2016 she moved to Miles City to live with her daughter Sharon. She kept busy with her other passion in life which was sewing. She loved going to fabric stores and coming home with piles of new fabric. She took on a project sewing clothing protectors and made over 350 for area nursing homes.
Mary Ann is survived by her daughter Sharon Moore, Miles City, son Kelly Moore and girl-friend Margaret Broadbent, Miles City, and daughter Gail (Blaine) Cox, Lincoln, MT. She is survived by grandkids Dan, Kristina, Kevin, and Brian; and great-grandkids Bethany, Dustin, and Theodore, brother-in-law Larry (Myrna) Moore, Perry, OK and sister-in-law Marilyn (Ron) Weathers, Broken Bow, OK. She is also survived by a special friend Lolita Cameron, Baker, MT. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mabel Schettler, husband, Glenn Moore, Sister Hazel Schell, and daughter-in-law Tammy Moore.
Family will Receive Friends on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
Those wishing to make a donation may do it to the Dahl Memorial Hospital in Ekalaka or the charity of your choice.
