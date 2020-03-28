On March 25, 2020, Mary Ann Schwehr passed away peacefully at Avantara of Billings. She was 84 years old. She was born in Belfield, North Dakota, on May 11, 1935, the 15th of 16 children born to Edward Pius and Elizabeth Laura (Winkles) Schwehr.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, the memorial service and interment will be held at a later date to allow for a proper celebration of her life. A full obituary will follow once the services are scheduled.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Schwehr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
