Mary Ann Teeples, 91, lived her faith in all of her words and actions. She never lost her beautiful smile or her contagious laugh. She was an inspiration to everyone that had the pleasure of meeting her. Jesus invited Mary to join him in heaven October 4. She went peacefully with her family beside her.

Mary, wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend will be dearly missed.

She was born to Gustav and Annie Onken June 8, 1931. She was raised in Silesia, Montana and graduated high school from Joliet, Montana in 1949.

Mary met the love of her life, Jack, at a dance and they were married December 28, 1950. They waltzed through life together for 62 years.

When Mary was asked about her occupation, she responded she raised four children and loved her husband. Her family loved her cooking and many reaped the benefits of both her sewing and cooking skills.

She was a host mother to two international students and sponsored a Vietnamese refugee. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack G. Teeples, parents, Gustav and Annie Onken, brother, Gus Onken, and sister, Edna Reifer.

Mary was completely devoted to her family. She is survived by her children: Karen (Bill) McDonald of Columbus, Bob (Misty) Teeples of Columbia Falls, Montana, Linda (Jim) Roberts of Eureka, Montana and Jeff (Kris) Teeples of Fountain Hills, Arizona.Grandchildren who adored her: Jason (Carie) McDonald, Jon McDonald, Jennifer (Andy) Steele, Kristin (Derek) Thompson, Jay Roberts, Amy Roberts, David (Britta) Teeples, Eric (Lauren) Teeples, Philip (Carly) Teeples, great grandchildren: Savanna, Jonathan, Tegan, Drew, Jax, Kathleen, Samantha, Jack, and Silas, and sisters in law Phyllis Joki and Edna Coates.

Join us for a service of comfort, worship and celebration at 4pm on Saturday, October 15th at Christ Lutheran Church, 5150 River Lakes Parkway, Whitefish, Montana. In order to view the live stream go to austinfh.com and click on the live streaming link at the top of Pat's tribute page. A recorded service will also be available.

Mary will be buried at the Teeples' Cemetery on the Bluewater near Bridger, Montana in the summer of 2023.

The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Hidden Meadows for their skill and compassionate care shown Mary.

"You're invited to go to austinfh.com to offer condolences, share memories and view Mary's tribute wall. The live streaming will also be available on this site. The family suggests memorials be made to Christ Lutheran Church."

"Save your fork" -- the best is yet to come.