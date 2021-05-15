Mary Ann (Torgeson) Bristow, of Mesa, AZ, passed away on April 21, 2021.

Born in Billings on Nov. 4, 1942, she was the daughter of Dym/Ted Torgeson. After their move to Miles City, she attended Sacred Heart and graduated from CCHS in 1960. She married Lloyd Mothershead in 1965 and in this union, came two children, Miles and Loy Ann. They were later divorced.

After moving to Billings, she broke gender barriers, first as a long-haul trucker, and then as a heavy equipment driver at construction sites all around Montana and Wyoming, until moving to Arizona in 2001.

She was a very talented artist and cultivated her creative talents with ceramics and oil painting.

She had a strong Catholic faith and had been active as a lay minister, which is what helped her while fighting a fierce battle with cancer. She had been in remission, until finally losing the battle.

Mary Ann is survived by her son Miles (Stephanie Wolfe) Mothershead, daughter Loy Ann Grimsley, grandchildren Payson and Madison Grimsley, all of Phoenix, She is also survived by sister Mary Kay Bock (Owatanna, MN) and sons Dan (Michele) Bock, Steve (Lisa) Bock, and her youngest sister Mary Jo Torgeson (Anchorage, AK) and her most trusted companion dog, Chauncy. She was preceded in death by her parents. Per Mary Ann's wishes, there will not be a funeral or memorial service.