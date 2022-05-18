 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Anna Holloway

Mary Anna Holloway, 88, of Harlowton, died Tuesday, May 17 in Wheatland Memorial Healthcare of natural causes. A complete obituary will be released when completed. Services are pending with the Perkins Funeral Home assisting the family. Cremation has taken place.

Condolences for the family may be posted on-line at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com.

