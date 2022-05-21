Mary Anna (Johnson) Holloway was born March 30, 1934 to Clyde and Viola Johnson in Carrington, North Dakota. She was the eldest of three children. Her early years were spent in Fessenden, ND where she went to school through her junior year. The family moved to Kensel her senior year, where she graduated as Salutatorian of her class.

She obtained her 2-year teaching certificate from Jamestown College in 1954 and moved to Montana to teach 6th grade. She taught school for two years and began dating a handsome young man fresh out of the Army, Roy Holloway. Roy's mother, Connie Holloway, had sent a picture of Mary Ann to Roy while he was stationed in Panama, stating "I have a teacher I'd like you to meet when you get home".

A whirlwind romance ensued in January of 1955, and Mary Ann and Roy were married Christmas Day, 1955, in Jamestown, North Dakota. This ended her teaching career, as teachers were not married then. They built a log home west of Harlowton on 1,280 acres they purchased from Earl Walker on Hopley Creek. They ran the ranch together for 17 years, sold it, and moved just east of Harlowton in 1972.

Bowling became one of Mary Ann's hobbies while living the ranch life. She enjoyed many years of Thursday Night Women's League, as well as attending state tournaments with her bowling friends. When J&E Lanes closed in Harlowton, she made trips to Lewistown so she could continue one of her passions. While raising her children, she formed a special bond with Joy Moore, and the two of them would spend countless hours drinking coffee, playing scrabble, cribbage, and cards. Dick and Joy Moore became lifelong friends to Roy and Mary Ann, and they treasured each other's friendship.

Mary Ann went to work for the Montana Power Company in 1976 as the office clerk in Harlowton. She retired in 1995 after working in the Billings office for two years after the Harlowton office was closed.

Mom always took pride in making a house a home. She worked tirelessly on her lawn and flowers wherever she lived. Roy passed away in 1982, and in 1984 she bought "The Aicher House" on the west end of Harlowton. She remained in her home there for 38 years, tending the lawn and flowers until she couldn't any longer.

Besides her family, one of Mary Ann's favorite things was dance. She LOVED to dance! It didn't matter what kind of dance – she could dance as easily to jitterbug music as ballroom waltzing. One of her favorite songs to dance to was "In the Mood". One night early in their marriage, she and Roy were driving home from Lewistown where they'd danced the night away at the Bar 19 with good friends Pat and Frank Scally. "In the Mood" came on the radio – Frank stopped the car, and they all got out and dance to it in the middle of the highway. She advised both her grandsons to take some dance classes if they wanted to impress that "certain young lady". She told us she wished to be cremated and have her ashes spread "anywhere I can dance; and when you see a "dust-devil" anywhere, you'll know that's me dancing!

A special person entered Mary Ann's life in 1989. Glenn Kemmer was a special friend to her for over 10 years and they enjoyed dancing, playing cribbage, and spending time at the Moose Lodge. Glenn was a special person to Mary Ann's family as well, especially her grandsons Riley and Brian. They went on many a hunting trip and have wonderful memories of those times.

Mary Ann was a member of the American Lutheran Church since 1956, a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Moose Lodge, and was a lifelong, staunch Republican.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband Roy, her parents, brother William "Bill" Johnson, brothers-in law Howard (Kay) Holloway, Dick (Diane) Holloway, Bill Holloway, and niece Rhonda Holloway Knievel.

She is survived by son Jim (Nanci) Holloway of Billings, daughter Mary Beth (Tom) Bennett of Harlowton, Sister Beth Young (Brad) and families of Cokato, MN, niece Janice Holloway and her family, grandsons Riley (Millie) Bennett and Brian (Macy) Bennett, all of Billings, and three special great grandchildren, Silvy, Gidian, and Wade, whom she loved dearly.

Cremation has taken place, per Mary Ann's wishes. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 28th at 11 a.m. at the American Lutheran Church in Harlowton. Pastor Mark Taylor will officiate. There will be a luncheon held immediately afterward at the Faith Center. Condolences may be left for the family at perkinsfuneralandcremation.com.

Hope you're dancing, Mom!