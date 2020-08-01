Mary Carol Markus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Carol Marcus passed peacefully on July 8, 2020.

She was born in Spokane on Dec. 20, 1950. After graduating Shelby High School she attended the University of Montana. She lived in Whitefish and Billings off and on over a 32-year span. Mary Carol was employed at the Mountain Mall and Mountain Harbor Condominiums during the ‘80s and ‘90s.

On New Year's Eve of 1996 she married her very best friend Danny ‘Dan' Marcus in Whitefish. In 2004 Mary Carol and Dan purchased their dream property and built their dream home on the Flathead River just north of the wonderful small community of Bigfork. Twelve years later they moved closer to the village of Bigfork and settled into Eagle Bend lifestyle where they further developed many close relationships. During the summer months Mary Carol enjoyed being the tour guide for family and friends and especially enjoyed time in Glacier Park. She spent many hours on Flathead Lake driving the boat so Dan could catch the ‘big' one.