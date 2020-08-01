Mary Carol Markus

Mary Carol Marcus passed peacefully on July 8, 2020.
She was born in Spokane on Dec. 20, 1950. After graduating Shelby High School she attended the University of Montana. She lived in Whitefish and Billings off and on over a 32-year span. Mary Carol was employed at the Mountain Mall and Mountain Harbor Condominiums during the ‘80s and ‘90s.
On New Year's Eve of 1996 she married her very best friend Danny ‘Dan' Marcus in Whitefish. In 2004 Mary Carol and Dan purchased their dream property and built their dream home on the Flathead River just north of the wonderful small community of Bigfork. Twelve years later they moved closer to the village of Bigfork and settled into Eagle Bend lifestyle where they further developed many close relationships. During the summer months Mary Carol enjoyed being the tour guide for family and friends and especially enjoyed time in Glacier Park. She spent many hours on Flathead Lake driving the boat so Dan could catch the ‘big' one.
Winter found them traveling south exploring the U.S. In April 2020 they purchased a second home on the water in a 55-plus gated boating community in St. Petersburg, Florida. She found solace and tranquility in the Florida sunshine and watching the dolphins and manatees swim by their dock. She spent her last days doing what she loved most (other than being with family and friends) ... that being remodeling and decorating her new home.
Mary Carol cherished her family and many wonderful friends who always brought out her big smile and laughter that would light up any room.
Mary Carol is survived by husband, Dan Marcus; sister, Bonny Sue Williamson; brother, Steven B. Williamson; daughters, Carolyn O'Neill and Adrian Leach (husband Rick); son, Erin O'Neill (wife Solange); and three grandsons, Aidan O'Neill, Ronan O'Neill and Liam O'Neill. She was predeceased by her mother, Carolyn (Johanson) Watkins; her father, John Burke Williamson; and her aunt, Marion (Johanson) Ailor; and uncle, Warren Johanson.
The family is grateful for all who prayed for her and plan for a celebration of life party at a later date when it is safe to gather in large crowds.
