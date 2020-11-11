 Skip to main content
Mary Catherine Zent, age 68, of Helena formerly of Hysham passed away on Nov. 5, 2020 in Helena, MT. Services will be held at a later date. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with the arrangements.

To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.

