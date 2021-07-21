Mary Cheryl (Burroughs) Savage
On Thursday, July 15, 2021, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, Mary Cheryl (Burroughs) Savage, passed away at the age of 81. Mary was born on Sept. 5, 1939, in Glasgow, MT, as the eldest of four children. She grew up in Melstone, MT, and made many lifelong friends. She married Oran LeRoy Savage on June 1, 1957. They eventually settled in Billings, MT, where they lived for 52 years before moving to Colorado Springs, CO, in 2017. Mary loved to cook and garden, and many of her Montana State Fair entries won blue ribbons. She worked for Senior Helping Hands, and later for Heights ACE Hardware, and enjoyed spending time with her 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She also loved to play the organ and volunteered to play often in her weekly church services and in the Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Meryl Burroughs, father, Dan Marion Burroughs, and brother, Lee James Burroughs. She is survived by her husband, Oran, sons, Barry (Peggy) Savage of Colorado Springs, CO, and Paul (Connie) Savage of South Jordan, UT; sisters, Myrna (Ken) Humpherys of Florence, AZ, and Karen Burroughs of Billings, MT, and family friend, Dennis Ruff of Billings, MT; grandchildren Steven Savage of Lehi, UT, Kellie (Skyler) Black of Cottonwood Heights, UT, Jordan (Kaci) Savage of Colorado Springs, CO, Kristen (Andrew) Harding of Cottonwood Heights, UT, Scott (Rachel) Savage of Kings Mountain, NC, Jared (Ireland) Savage of Provo, UT, Jeff (Emily) Savage of Lexington, SC, Brad (Kaitlin) Savage of South Jordan, UT, Natalie (Josh) Bytheway of Lehi, UT, Christie (Brooks) Reynolds of American Fork, UT, and Stephen Savage of South Jordan, UT; 21 great grandchildren (with three more due shortly!), a large extended family, and many friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life service held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at 11038 South Braidwood Drive, South Jordan, UT 84009. Mary will then be interred at Rockvale Cemetery near Joliet, MT.
