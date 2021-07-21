On Thursday, July 15, 2021, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, Mary Cheryl (Burroughs) Savage, passed away at the age of 81. Mary was born on Sept. 5, 1939, in Glasgow, MT, as the eldest of four children. She grew up in Melstone, MT, and made many lifelong friends. She married Oran LeRoy Savage on June 1, 1957. They eventually settled in Billings, MT, where they lived for 52 years before moving to Colorado Springs, CO, in 2017. Mary loved to cook and garden, and many of her Montana State Fair entries won blue ribbons. She worked for Senior Helping Hands, and later for Heights ACE Hardware, and enjoyed spending time with her 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She also loved to play the organ and volunteered to play often in her weekly church services and in the Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.