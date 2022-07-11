Mary Christina Frickey Dunn, 97 was called to her Heavenly Home on January 4. Mary, also known as Mom, Granny or Gramma Grape, was one Special Lady, The Best Mom Ever, Seeker of Fun Times, Eager to travel, Humble, Never a Complainer, and SO MUCH MORE!

Mary was born August 20, 1924 in a beet shack near Sheridan, Wyoming, the last of 13 children of Henry and Lena Frickey. She married Evan Porter Dunn, the "boy next door" on his military leave while stationed in Selma, Alabama. Following his discharge at the end of WW2 they settled in the Dunn Family Home on South 32nd Street, Billings, Montana where they raised the "four Dunn Girls", Irene, Beverly, Diane and Mildie.

Preceding her were her parents; 12 brothers and sisters; Dad; Bevie and son-in-law, Roy.

Celebrating her 97 years of life but mourning her absence are daughters: Mildie Kehr (Jim) of Helena, MT, Diane Jurgensen of Brememton, WA, Irene Morgan (Ed) of Red Lodge, MT, 11 grandkids and step-grand kids: Tom, Adam, Jim, Steve, Lindsey, Shelly, Geoff, Sarah, Geoff, Sean, Chad and 17 great/ and step-great-grandkids: Emma, Evan, Jack, Arabella, Julietta, Grey, Seann, Tyten, Jake, Eva, Jon, Sawyor, Jackson, Alice, Anthony, Elliot, Norah.

A MEMORIAL / CELEBRATION OF LIFE for Mary and Beverly together will be 1 p.m., July 16, at Mountview Cemetery, Billings, Montana.