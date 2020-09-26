 Skip to main content
Mary Diane Vincelette
Mary Diane Vincelette

Mary Diane Vincelette, 82, of Billings, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

The family will hold a private funeral services at St. Thomas church. Mary will be buried next to her husband, Darold, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Full obituary at www.michelottisawyers.com.

