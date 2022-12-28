 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Donna Frisby

  • 0
Mary Donna Frisby

Mary Donna Frisby (Aug. 15, 1931-Dec. 25, 2022) "Remember, when it's all said and done, I've had a wonderful life."

Full obituary at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Champagne alternatives to spruce up New Year's Eve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News