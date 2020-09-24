× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Elizabeth Greufe McEneaney, 97, was born on Nov. 26, 1922, to John Peter Greufe and Julia Lucy (Koch) Greufe in Germantown, Missouri. She was the fourth of eight children, with six brothers and one sister.

Mary was a quietly strong German woman, devoted to God, her Catholic Faith, Church and Family. She married James Patrick McEneaney on Nov. 17, 1951, at Immaculate Conception Church in Wolf Point. They had sons Michael and John and daughter Cathleen 11 months apart in 1952, '53 and '54, and a third son, Stephen, two years later in 1956.

Mary worked for at several jobs in Wolf Point before settling in at JC Penney, where she worked for 32 years as a bookkeeper. She retired in April 1985 and moved to Billings in 1987. She kept her own household until age 94 before moving to her daughter and son-in-law's home in October 2017, where she resided until her death on Sept. 19, 2020.