Mary Elizabeth Lodge

Mary Elizabeth Lodge passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday June 7th in Vancouver, WA. She was an intelligent, kind-hearted, and gentle individual who dedicated her life to her family, children, and loving husband.

Mary enjoyed a wide range of activities, including arts and crafts, watching movies, and cooking. She appreciated the outdoors and liked to camp and fish. Mary especially loved animals, rescuing and owning many pets and caring for wildlife. She raised her children from crazy toddlers until she married Richard Lodge in 1997, with whom she enjoyed life very much up until her passing.

Mary was born on April 26th, 1950 in Billings, MT to Thomas B. and Betty G. Breen. She graduated from Billings Central Catholic High School, class of 1968.

Mary was a devoted woman of God, adhered strongly to her faith, and was a member of the Catholic Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her brother 'Jack' Breen; parents Thomas B. and Betty G. Breen of Billings, MT; and son Timothy Lodge of Billings, MT.