Mary Elizabeth Starkweather, 97, passed away on Sept. 8, 2019 at Bella Terra Nursing Home in Billings. Mary was born June 13, 1922, in Hardin, to John and Katie (Luckett) Starkweather. She was the fourth of five children and the only sister to four brothers. Her parents were early homesteaders in Big Horn County, and she was proud of her heritage. Following graduation from Hardin High School in 1940, she graduated from Eastern Montana Normal School and taught elementary school at Laurel for several years. In 1952 she offered her life to God and began a life of service sharing her faith and His message to others. After retiring from her work with the church, she enjoyed working at the Wise Penny Thrift Shoppe and appreciated her time and fellowship with many good friends. Mary’s chief interest in life was people and she cherished her many friends and family.
Her parents and brothers preceded her in death.
Survivors include her nieces, Mary (Ron) Nedens, Peggy DelCamp and Marlene Watson; her nephews, Roger (Vernice), Walt (Linda), Dale, Robert (Susan), Larry (Kathy) Watson and Tini (Wanda) Starkweather; her special cousins and many friends. Mary was also very blessed by the kindness and love of Janet LaFranier, her special friend and caregiver for many years.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Bella Terra as well as Compassus Hospice. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Bullis Mortuary. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Should friends desire donations may be made to the Big Horn County Historical Museum. Bullis Mortuary is entrusted with the arrangements.
