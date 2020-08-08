× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Ellen Restad passed away on Aug. 5, 2020, at age 92. Mary was born in Livingston, the youngest child of Mary and Paul Cameron. She met Lee Restad, her husband of 73 years, when he worked on the Bair Ranch in Martinsdale. They married in 1945, then built a home and raised a family in Billings. Later, Mary earned a degree at Eastern Montana College and made a career teaching grade school in the Billings school system. A longtime member of American Lutheran Church, she also belonged, over the years, to numerous service organizations, from PTA to Violet Club to Alpha Delta Kappa, an International Honorary Sorority for Women Educators. She enjoyed gardening, reading, a friendly game of cards, sightseeing and especially being with family. She loved a good conversation.

Although Lee preceded her in death, Mary is survived by her three children, Penne (Robert Abzug) of Austin, Texas, David (Suzie) of Phoenix, and Cindy of Lahaina, Hawaii; two grandchildren, Benjamin Abzug and Johanna Abzug of Austin; one great-grandchild, Wren; as well as nephews and nieces who have been so important to her life. Mary lived a rich, long life. She valued her family and friends, old and new, and will surely be missed.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be planned later, for a day when we can celebrate Mary's life safely together. Remembrances may be shared by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Restad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.