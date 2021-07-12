Mary Emanuella (Schieno) McKinney

Mary was born on March 23, 1938, in Billings, the 12th of 14 children, to Nazzario and Maria (Giacobbe) Schieno, who emigrated from San Marco in Lamis, Italy. Raised on the South Side of Billings, Mary attended Billings Central Catholic High School and later married Robert L. McKinney on June 19, 1954. They shared 60 wonderful years together, during which they welcomed four children: Perry, Susan, David and Linda.

As the wife of a Billings firefighter, Mary supported the local fire department through her work with the Big Sky Sparkettes. Mary also helped around the family farm and enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul and Little Flower Catholic Church for many years. She loved to cook and was known for her ravioli, which earned her the nickname The Big Ragu. Her dinner table was frequently surrounded by friends and family who enjoyed both her cooking and her company. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mary will always be remembered for her good humor, her resourcefulness and her big heart. She always made sure everyone had enough.