Mary Emter

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Mary Emter, passed away at the age of 89. Mary was born July 11, 1930 to Roy and Annie (Schaner) Doll. She married Mike Emter, Oct. 3, 1950. They raised seven children.

She is survived by her children, Carlyle (Carolene) Emter, Celest Kessler, Craig (Jackie) Emter, Curtis (Carm) Emter, Corrine (Les) Krenzer, Cornel (Beth) Emter and Corey (Suzie) Emter, seven of her eight siblings, fifteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Vigil service and viewing will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. and Funeral Mass will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. both at Mary Queen of Peace, 3411 3rd Avenue South, Billings, MT. Final commitment immediately following the mass at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Smith Funeral Chapels. www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

