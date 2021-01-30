Mary Ethel Mosser Merten, age 82, died peacefully in her home at MorningStar Senior Living, Billings, Montana, on Dec. 13, 2020.
Mary was born in Glendive, Montana on April 5, 1938, the last of three daughters born to Musetta Hatch Mosser and Leonard Mosser. Mary's parents later divorced and her mother, Musetta, married Elmer Cornelius (E.C.) Moran. At that time Mary became part of a boisterous blended family of nine children (four boys and five girls) living in the former Thompson Hotel in Stanford, Montana, at the foot of the Little Belt mountains. A tenth child eventually came along to even the count at five boys and five girls!
After graduating from high school in Stanford, Mary attended Eastern Montana College of Education and graduated with her Two-Year Teaching Credential in Elementary Education in 1958. She immediately began teaching second grade in Worden. While teaching, Mary continued her higher education. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1962 and her Master of Science in Education in 1977. She continued Post-graduate work in Education, Reading and Science. Mary's teaching career lasted 41 years!
Mary met her true love, John 'Jack' Frederick Merten, during a dance at the (now) historic Flatwillow Hall near Jack's hometown of Winnett. They were married on August 19, 1961, in Stanford. Except for two years in Missoula where Jack completed his education at The University of Montana for Accounting, and a very brief stint in San Francisco where Jack learned that he wanted nothing to do with the IRS, the couple lived in Billings. Mary and Jack were avid antique collectors and owned a home in the hospital section of Billings.
Jack opened an accounting office in Billings and Mary taught in the Billing's School District. Mary loved her various roles in education, especially reading and especially reading for educationally disadvantaged students. In the late 1960's Mary organized and implemented the first Title I lab in Billings. Title I/Chapter I education remained a focus for the rest of her career.
Besides Jack and education, Mary loved her cats! Shortly after buying their first home in Billings 'Itty Bitty Kitty' showed up on Mary and Jack's doorstep. Itty Bitty Kitty eventually grew to about 20 pounds and was the first of a series of cats pampered and loved down through the years. Several of her last cats shared the name of Buddy, and her final Buddy was with her in her last hours.
The Billings social scene will definitely miss Mary as she loved to go out with her many friends and they loved spending time with her. She always said that her favorite thing to make for dinner was a reservation. Her jokes and storytelling are legendary.
And speaking of stories, many of her great ones stemmed from the travel that she also enjoyed so much. Those who heard it will never forget her account of inadvertently riding the New York City double decker tour bus all the way into the bus barn.
Mary is survived by her sister Jo Anne Eschler and partner Don Skelton, Jo Anne's daughter Heidi and husband James Danicich; her step-sister Virginia Ballinger and husband Merlyn; her step-brother David Moran; her nephew Gary Williamson and wife Margaret, her nephew Gale Williamson and wife Angie, and numerous nieces, step-nieces, nephews and step-nephews. And of course, her cat Buddy.
Mary was preceded in death by her Loving Husband Jack Merten, her parents Musetta and Leonard and step-father E.C. Moran, her step-sister Jeanne, her step-brothers Neil, Daniel, Donald, and her half-brother Dennis, her sister Alice Williamson and Alice's husband Axel and their son Scott, and her brother-in-law L. Edward Eschler.
At her request, half of Mary's ashes will be interred with her husband Jack at the Lewistown City Cemetery and the other half will be scattered on a ridge in the Little Belt Mountains overlooking Stanford, Montana. Both events will be accompanied by informal memorial services. These memorials are yet to be scheduled and may take place as late as spring/summer 2022. All family and friends are cordially invited! If you are interested in attending please email gawilliamson@sbcglobal.net to be put on the notification list.
In memory of Mary, please consider donating to The Mary Merten Memorial Education Fund for Title I schools in Billings. Give online at https://givebutter.com/marymertenmemorial or Send checks to 'Mary Merten Memorial Fund, c/o Education Foundation for BPS, 415 N. 30th St, Billings, MT 59101'.
