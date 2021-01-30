Mary Ethel Mosser Merten

Jack opened an accounting office in Billings and Mary taught in the Billing's School District. Mary loved her various roles in education, especially reading and especially reading for educationally disadvantaged students. In the late 1960's Mary organized and implemented the first Title I lab in Billings. Title I/Chapter I education remained a focus for the rest of her career.

Besides Jack and education, Mary loved her cats! Shortly after buying their first home in Billings 'Itty Bitty Kitty' showed up on Mary and Jack's doorstep. Itty Bitty Kitty eventually grew to about 20 pounds and was the first of a series of cats pampered and loved down through the years. Several of her last cats shared the name of Buddy, and her final Buddy was with her in her last hours.

The Billings social scene will definitely miss Mary as she loved to go out with her many friends and they loved spending time with her. She always said that her favorite thing to make for dinner was a reservation. Her jokes and storytelling are legendary.

And speaking of stories, many of her great ones stemmed from the travel that she also enjoyed so much. Those who heard it will never forget her account of inadvertently riding the New York City double decker tour bus all the way into the bus barn.