Mary Frances ‘Fran’ (Reinig) Girardot passed on July 16, 2019 at the Riverstone Hospice Home. She was born on Nov. 3, 1928 in Bozeman to Jacob and Dorothy Reinig and attended schools in Billings, graduating from Billings Senior High in 1947. Fran married Lorance ‘Larry’ Girardot, Jr. shortly after graduation. Larry passed away in 2005.
She worked a variety of jobs, including secretary, office manager, and receptionist. With Larry, she co-owned and operated a restaurant in Ranchester, Wyoming.
Upon retirement, Fran volunteered at the Billings Clinic Heart Center and the Alliance Senior Meals program.
Fran’s family and friends remember her as a devoted wife and mother who was fiercely protective of her children. She particularly enjoyed time with neighborhood friends and always looked forward to coffee and lunch dates. She has been described as an especially warm and kind person with a good sense of humor.
Fran is survived by her children Karen, Larry (Sherry), and Scott (Kristine), all of Billings, as well as her grandchildren Megan Schneiter (Kalispell), Trevor Girardot (Billings), Misty Cummings (Billings), Crystal Vasquez (Washington), Christian Girardot (Billings), Aaron Hondrick (Denver), Alicia Schwarz (Billings), and Katie Girardot (Billings). She is also survived by her brother Harry Samuelson (Denver), and great-grandchildren.
Private family services have been planned.
Condolences may be shared online at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
