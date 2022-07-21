Mary Frances Graves passed away on July 18. Fran was born in Missoula to Marie and Frip Skahan on Feb. 28, 1932. She was the oldest of six children. Fran graduated from the University of Montana in June 1954. That same month, Fran and Robert Graves were married. After living in Texas and Washington while Bob was in the Army, they moved to Billings in 1956. They were married until Bob's death. Bob and Fran had three children: David (Jeanne), James (Kim) and Mary Lynn. They had seven grandchildren: Ryan (Kelly), Sean (Melissa), Connor, Caitlyn, Callie, Michael and Molly; and four great-grandchildren.

Fran received a degree in business administration/accounting from the University of Montana and a separate degree in education and library science from Eastern Montana College. She was the school librarian at Will James from completion of her second degree until her retirement. Fran was intelligent and well-read. She was still receiving the newspaper to the date of her death. She loved books.

Fran and Bob spent most weekends in Red Lodge until they sold their cabin in 1991. After selling their cabin, Bob and Fran traveled extensively.

Fran is survived by her children and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her baby sister, Ginger Jogan and her husband James; and her brother James Skahan and his wife Carol. She is survived by her brother-in-law Michael Donlan and Bob's cousin, Richard Shadoan. Fran is also survived by her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her siblings, Jack, Patty and Bill.

Fran loved her husband, her parents and her siblings (specifically Ginger).

Fran was Irish/Catholic, which explains a lot. No more needs to be written.

If you can come to her funeral, she would really appreciate it. But she would understand if you cannot come to her funeral. She was so thrilled that people attended Bob's funeral and she was very grateful.

Fran's funeral is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish on Colton Boulevard. Fran and Bob were original members of St. Thomas and lived just up the street from 1962 to 1986. Fran will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery at St. Pius Parish on Broadwater Avenue after the funeral mass.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.