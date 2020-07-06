Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Mary J. Teresin, of Billings, formerly Roundup, age 87, passed away June 28, 2020 after a lengthy illness at Park View Nursing Care Center in Billings. Her wishes were to be cremated and her ashes to be scattered at the Nemec Family Farm near Lewistown, Montana.