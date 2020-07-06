Mary J. Teresin
Mary J. Teresin, of Billings, formerly Roundup, age 87, passed away June 28, 2020 after a lengthy illness at Park View Nursing Care Center in Billings. Her wishes were to be cremated and her ashes to be scattered at the Nemec Family Farm near Lewistown, Montana.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Frank, Charles, and Victor; sisters Sylvia Grube, Frances McKinlay, Helen Nemec and Bessie Naessig. She is survived by her brother Joe in Prescott, Arizona; nephews John McKinlay, Donald McKinlay, Charles Nemec Jr., Ronald Nemec, Randy Nemec; and nieces Delores Brown, Sharon Van Vleet, Hazel McKinlay, and Carol Nemec.

