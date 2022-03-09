Mary Jane Juarez, 79, passed peacefully at her home in Joliet on March 7. Jane was born Feb. 17, 1943 to Charles and Emma Rae Lamb in Morenci, AZ.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Juarez, her children, Fred Stiles (Holly), Amy Zale and Dr. Troy Stiles (Margaret), nine grandchildren and two great granddaughters.
Services will be held Saturday March 12th at 10 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Joliet. Arrangements have been handles by Dahl Funeral Home.
