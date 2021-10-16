Mary Jane Keller passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at TenderNest Assisted Living in Billings.
She was born on March 29, 1926, on the family homestead 8 miles southwest of Winnett, the sixth of eight children born to Arthur L. Barnes and Ethel A. Feaster. Jane attended grades one through four in Winnett and in 1936, the family moved to Billings where she attended Broadwater School, Lincoln Junior High and Billings Senior High. She was active in 4-H, Theta Rho girls club and the school chorus.
After graduating high school in 1944, Jane attended Billings Business School and worked at Midland Bank. A coworker introduced her to Martin John Keller and they married on Dec. 14, 1946. Jane and Johnny were avid members of the Star Allamanders square dance group and attended Grace Methodist Church, where they sang in the choir. Johnny died in 1965 and Jane's life changed. She started working again, first as a receptionist for Dr. Smith and then for Dr. McBride. In 1974, she was selected for employment with the Dept. of Health, Education and Welfare SSI division and, in 1980, transferred to Social Security Administration Billings office as a service rep. Her job there allowed for numerous training and travelling opportunities which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Jane was a member of Sweet Adelines and Billings Genealogy Society and loved to watch figure skating. After retirement in 1989, she traveled with family and friends and grew roses in her garden. She suffered a stroke on Super Bowl Sunday 2019 and been in assisted living since then.
Jane was a strong-willed person who leaves behind many friends, relatives and co-workers. The family would like to thank Stillwater Hospice, Tender Nest, LLC and Aspen Meadows ALF, especially adopted son Art, for their care and compassion during these difficult times.
Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1935 Avenue B. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. Friday, in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.