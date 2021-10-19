Mary Jane Keller passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at TenderNest Assisted Living in Billings.

She was born on March 29, 1926, on the family homestead 8 miles southwest of Winnett, the sixth of eight children born to Arthur L. Barnes and Ethel A. Feaster. Jane attended grades one through four in Winnett and in 1936, the family moved to Billings where she attended Broadwater School, Lincoln Junior High and Billings Senior High. She was active in 4-H, Theta Rho girls club and the school chorus.

After graduating high school in 1944, Jane attended Billings Business School and worked at Midland Bank. A coworker introduced her to Martin John Keller and they married on Dec. 14, 1946. Jane and Johnny were avid members of the Star Allamanders square dance group and attended Grace Methodist Church, where they sang in the choir. Johnny died in 1965 and Jane's life changed. She started working again, first as a receptionist for Dr. Smith and then for Dr. McBride. In 1974, she was selected for employment with the Dept. of Health, Education and Welfare SSI division and, in 1980, transferred to Social Security Administration Billings office as a service rep. Her job there allowed for numerous training and travelling opportunities which she thoroughly enjoyed.