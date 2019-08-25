Mary Jane Rogers Kelly received her angel wings on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She passed away peacefully while in the care of Stillwater Hospice after a long battle with severe heart disease and diabetes. A very special thank-you to longtime family friend Sharon Kummerfeldt and sister Lori Helmey for taking care of her until the very end.
Mary Jane was born on Nov. 4, 1952, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Stanley Joseph and Mary Lou Rogers. She was the third child in a family of eight children. In 1960, they moved to Billings where they made their permanent home. Mary Jane attended school at St. Pius Elementary School and graduated from Billings Central Catholic High School in 1971.
She was proud to be a member of the BCCHS Majorette and Baton Squad.
She met her husband, George Kelly, the summer of 1971 after he returned from Vietnam.
They were married in 1972 and made their home in Billings. In 1973, they welcomed their first of two children, Jason Kelly, into the world. Their daughter, Kathleen Kelly, was born in 1975. George and Mary Jane were married for 25 years.
She spent the past 18 years with her partner and life companion David Doss. She enjoyed gardening in their yard and traveling with him to Arizona in the winter months where they spent time in their fifth wheel. David preceded her in death earlier this year. Mary Jane enjoyed golfing with her family, playing pinochle, gardening and yard work, interior decorating, cooking and taking long walks with her dog, Bailey.
In her life, she bought and sold at least 8 homes. She took pride in tastefully decorating those homes with love and entertaining family and guests for dinner on a regular basis. Sunday evening dinners were a very important gathering time for her. Come rain or come shine, she always made a point to get family together when out of town guests would visit.
Mary Jane was very good at her work and spent most of her adult life working as a salesperson for a local furniture retailer. She had a very busy nature about herself and could hardly stand to sit still. She prided herself on her interior design work for many clients over the years. She had an excellent eye for home furnishings and décor. It was very hard for her when her health began to deteriorate and she was no longer able to work.
Her father, Stanley Rogers, her mother, Mary Lou Rogers, older sister, Susanne Smith and baby sister Patricia Rogers welcome Mary Jane into Heaven. She is survived by her son Jason Kelly (Lisa) with granddaughters Chloe & Mackenzie of Hayden Lake, Idaho; daughter, Kathleen Kelly with granddaughters Kyra & Raeney of Billings; her brothers Tim Rogers of Lavina, Mike Rogers (Janet) of Yardley, Pennsylvania, Pat Rogers (Sarah) of Billings; her sisters Joan MacDonald (Gordon), of Walnut Creek, California, and Lori Helmey (Mike) of Billings, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life for Mary Jane will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Parkview Care Center located at 600 S. 27th St in Billings. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
