Mary Jane (MJ) Dill Kelly

On September 19, Mary Jane (MJ) was called home by her heavenly Father. MJ fought a strong and fierce battle with an incurable diagnosis of cancer, but she never lived it. She enjoyed living life every day to the fullest.

Services will be held at Harvest Church, 1235 W Wicks Lane, Billings, on Friday, September 23, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving of your time to help support either Yellowstone River Parks Association (YRPA.org or 406-255-7619) or Habitat for Humanity (billingshabitat.org/volunteer or 406-652-0960). Please see full obituary at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.