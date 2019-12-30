Our sweet Mother and Grandmother, Mary Jane Orleman, was called to her heavenly home on Dec. 18, 2019 surrounded by family members. Mary Jane was born in Lewistown on July 17, 1922 to Wilford E. and Helen K. Robinson. She was raised in Lewistown and attended public schools there, graduating from Fergus County High School in 1940. She then attended MacMurray College for Women in Illinois for one year. She returned to Montana to finish her BS degree at Montana State University in Bozeman. Mary Jane met the love of her life, Robert A. Orleman there. They were married in March, 1944, and had one child, Barbara Jean Orleman in 1947. Mary enjoyed teaching blind students to cook during summer classes at MSU's Department of Home Economics.
After retirement, Bob and Mary Jane spent their winters in Phoenix, Arizona, where they enjoyed spending time with their many friends. Following Bob's death in 1997, Mary Jane moved to Great Falls and then Billings in order to be close to her family. She spent her last 5 years living with her daughter Barbara and son-in-law Ralph Cook in Billings. For many years, Mary enjoyed volunteering her time at Aspen Meadows doing manicures for the residents. Mary was a wonderful cook and loved preparing meals for her family and friends. She will be remembered by many for her special rum cakes. Mary Jane was a member of Faith Chapel and Women's Bible Study for many years. She loved the Lord and grew in her faith through her studies.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Ralph Cook (Billings); her grandchildren Jennifer and Adam Leachman (Billings), A.J. and Crystal Cook (Great Falls) and Bryan and Whitney Cook (Billings); great-grandchildren, Annie and Chase Cook (Great Falls) and James Cook (Billings); sister Patricia Johnson (Helena); and several nieces and nephews. She was lovingly called ‘AM’ by all of her grandchildren. At her request, cremation has taken place and a family memorial service will be held at a later date in Lewistown. The family wants to thank the Billings Clinic Staff, St. John's transitional care, Tender Nest and Stillwater Hospice for all the loving care they provided to Mary Jane during her final days. Memorials are suggested to Stillwater Hospice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.